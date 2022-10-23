SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Doctors are predicting a more challenging flu season ahead. The past two years have been pretty mild when it comes to the flu. Because of that, fewer of us have been exposed to the latest strains. So now we may be more vulnerable to this year’s flu virus.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota say we can get a preview of our flu season by looking at what has happened in other countries especially those in the southern hemisphere.

“Last year, during their flu season in Australia, they saw some of the highest rates of influenza that they’ve seen since 2019. And that makes us feel cautious going into this flu season that we may end up seeing high rates of influenza this year,” Dr. Rajapakse said.

Sanford Dr. Mike Wilde says the flu bug is already in parts of the U.S.

The latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health confirms there have been at least 22 cases in the state. But early hotspots are elsewhere.

“Southern United States, southeast again that’s kind of typical. We will see it in the coasts or the south where that population travels a little bit more probably more than we do. But we will have our travel season here around the holidays, people will be coming in and out. Kids coming home from college, things like that so we will kind of get it mixed around with us as well,” Wilde said.

Flu season usually peaks in winter, however, the best time to prevent infection is before the virus appears.

It does take about two weeks for our bodies to mount an immune response, so you need to factor that into your decision to get vaccinated.