Doctor sues Sanford Health for ‘wrongful termination’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another lawsuit in the Dr. Wilson Asfora and Sanford Health saga.

In federal court, Asfora is suing Sanford Health for “wrongful termination, wrongful breach of an indemnity agreement, defamation, violation of Dr. Asfora’s constitutional rights and conspiracy to violate Dr. Asfora’s constitutional rights.”

The lawsuit says Asfora was fired from Sanford for “illegal reasons.” He alleges Sanford fired him to try and settle a government lawsuit.

KELOLAND Investigates reported in August that Sanford Health told Asfora his last day working for the health system would be September 24.

Asfora is seeking punitive damages to be determined by a jury.

In October, Sanford Health agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government in a settlement for kickback schemes involving Asfora’s medical devices.

Page 1 of Asfora v Sanford Health

