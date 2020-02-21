Breaking News
Doctor sues Sanford Health for ‘wrongful termination’
Closings & Delays
SWO Head Start

Doctor sues Sanford Health for ‘wrongful termination’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Wilson Asfora | File photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another lawsuit in the Dr. Wilson Asfora and Sanford Health saga. 

In federal court, Asfora is suing Sanford Health for “wrongful termination, wrongful breach of an indemnity agreement, defamation, violation of Dr. Asfora’s constitutional rights and conspiracy to violate Dr. Asfora’s constitutional rights.” 

The lawsuit says Asfora was fired from Sanford for “illegal reasons.” He alleges Sanford fired him to try and settle a government lawsuit. 

Sanford Health doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries defrauding the federal government out of tens of millions of dollars

KELOLAND Investigates reported in August that Sanford Health told Asfora his last day working for the health system would be September 24. 

Sanford Health cuts ties with neurosurgeon in center of lawsuit

Asfora is seeking punitive damages to be determined by a jury.

In October, Sanford Health agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government in a settlement for kickback schemes involving Asfora’s medical devices. 

Sanford to pay $20 million in kickback scheme

Page 1 of Asfora v Sanford Health

Page 1 of Asfora v Sanford Health

Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TVView document or read text

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss