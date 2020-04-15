Doctor says basic safety, hygiene practices still crucial to COVID-19 fight

As cases of COVID-19 multiply daily, a doctor says you your behaviors vital in slowing the spread. It seems like the COVID-19 pandemic gets more complicated every day, but Dr. David Basel, vice president of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality, says fighting it requires us to go back to the basics.

“We don’t have a vaccine for the virus. We don’t have an anti-viral treatment for the virus. What we have is each and everyone of us and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus,” Basel said.

We’re seeing that spread at more businesses, including Smithfield Foods. As more of us isolate ourselves, we still need to follow CDC safety guidelines.

Dr. Basel says one of the easiest and most effective ways to slow the spread is still making sure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Beyond that, Dr. Basel says wear a mask in public, stay away from others, and stay home if you’re sick.

“That’s probably the most important thing you can do, but even if you’re feeling well, it’s important to maintain that social distancing,” Basel said.

Dr. Basel says when you go to the grocery store, follow the one-way arrows and practice social distancing.

Brady Mallory: “I’m still seeing a lot of people not doing this. I don’t think they understand why they need to do that.”

Basel: “This virus is a respiratory droplet virus. We are breathing in and breathing out. We’ve got droplets of water coming out with our breath.”

Those droplets can travel three to six feet.

“Even though you don’t feel like, maybe, you could be spreading something,” Basel said.

Doing all of these things will keep you healthy, and prevent a surge of cases at local hospitals. It’s not complicated, and Dr. Basel says we all need to do our part.

“It makes all the difference in the world right now,” Basel said.

