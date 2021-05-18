DOC: Two minimum-security inmates placed on escape status in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding two minimum-security inmates placed on escape status.
On Monday, Shawn Mills and Ronnie Wayne Moore left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization.
Authorities say Mills is 44-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes and stands at 5-foot-9. Moore is also 44-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1.
Officials with the DOC say Mills is serving sentences for forgery and identity theft from Minnehaha County, and Moore is serving a sentence for DWI 6th offense from Codington County.
If you see the inmates or know where they are, you are asked to call police immediately.
