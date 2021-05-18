DOC: Two minimum-security inmates placed on escape status in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding two minimum-security inmates placed on escape status.

On Monday, Shawn Mills and Ronnie Wayne Moore left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization.

Authorities say Mills is 44-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes and stands at 5-foot-9. Moore is also 44-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1.

Minimum-security inmates Shawn Mills and Ronnie Wayne Moore on escape status; left Sioux Falls Cmty. Work Ctr. w/out authorization May 17. Mills: White, age 44, 5'9", 190 lbs. Moore: White, age 44, 6'1", 210 lbs. Contact law enforcement if you see them or know their whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PLQjkvcvFc — South Dakota DOC (@SouthDakotaDOC) May 18, 2021

Officials with the DOC say Mills is serving sentences for forgery and identity theft from Minnehaha County, and Moore is serving a sentence for DWI 6th offense from Codington County.

If you see the inmates or know where they are, you are asked to call police immediately.