DOC seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota reported the highest number of active COVID-19 infections today at more than 20,000.

The Department of Corrections is also reporting more cases within the state’s prisons.

According to today’s update, there are 176 inmates who are currently infected with the virus. That’s about 100 more than last week.

Most of the cases are at the Women’s Prison in Pierre.

Almost all of the prisons across the state are seeing a rise in cases.

The number of cases among staff members also increased from 9 last week, to 28 this week.