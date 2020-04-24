DOC names Berg new warden at women’s prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Darren Berg, the interim warden at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, has been promoted to warden, the South Dakota Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Berg has served as interim warden since March 25 after then warden Wanda Markland resigned.

Nine female inmates walked away from a minimum-security unit at the prison in Pierre the day before Markland resigned.

The women’s prison encompasses all security levels and includes the nearby Pierre Community Work Center. As of April 23, there were 440 inmates housed at the Women’s Prison, the DOC said in the news release

Berg has worked for the Department of Corrections for 18 years, starting as a correctional officer and working his way up to unit manager and deputy warden positions at the women’s prison, according to the DOC. He also served as the department’s data systems manager.

“Darren’s leadership has been invaluable to the facility and the department,” Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt said in the news release. “His experience and knowledge of everything from programming to policies to best practices with an emphasis on safety and security will continue to benefit the team he is leading and the inmates they supervise.”

“I appreciate the opportunity provided by Secretary Leidholt and Chief Warden Darin Young allowing me to serve in this capacity,” Berg said in the news release. “I look forward to continuing efforts with our great DOC staff and partners to provide an integrated approach to enhance the outcomes of our female population.”