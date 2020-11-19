DOC: High risk inmate to be released

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate

Correction Secretary Mike Leidholt says Zachary Krueger, 28, is currently serving a 6-year, 6-month and 25-day sentence from Minnehaha County for sexual contact with a person who was incapable of consenting.

The DOC says Krueger’s sentence expires November 20 and will not be under supervision, such as parole.

“Based on his criminal history, institutional disciplinary record and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” Leidholt said in a press release.

Authorities say Krueger plans to live out of state, but could stay in South Dakota.