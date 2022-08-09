SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate on Tuesday, August 9.

Officials say 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to reoffend. Tobias is currently serving multiple sentences for simple assault, including two convictions for simple assault on law enforcement from Lincoln County in 2021. He has a previous conviction for similar charges from 2016.

“Based on his criminal history and institutional assessments that indicate a high-risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko said in a press release.

Tobias is described as a white man who stands at 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.