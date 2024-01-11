SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old inmate in the South Dakota State Penitentiary has died from a suspected suicide, the South Dakota Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

According to a DOC news release, inmate Benjamin Block was transported from the prison Jan. 9 to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Jan. 10, the DOC said.

Block was serving a prison sentence for drug possession from Lincoln County.

According to data from the DOC, there have been 8 suicide deaths from Fiscal Year 2018 to Fiscal Year 2023.