D&K Lawncare looking for workers to help clear snowy Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday’s storm dumped a blanket of snow on driveways, sidewalks and parking lots in southeastern KELOLAND.

Of course, those snowy paths need to be cleared and commercial companies like D&K Lawncare are doing just that.

From snow plowing and hauling to sidewalk shoveling, D&K Lawncare keeps busy on days like today. Finding the workers to take on the long hours can be difficult.

“The farm-kid mentality just isn’t quite there anymore that no matter what you have to go outside and work, it doesn’t matter if it’s hot or cold out. It’s hard to explain, but to get the kids that, you know, the early 20s, the late teens, it’s just increasingly difficult,” Dan Pyle, owner of D&K Lawncare said.

Dan Pyle says he pays his workers 20 dollars an hour, though, because it’s a job that’s deserving of that pay.

“There’s plenty of hours to put in, you know, we’re going to be here from 5 a.m. this morning and I would guess that we’ll be in to Sunday evening by the time we’re done,” Pyle said.

Mason Jones has been working for D&K Lawncare for two years. He says he does it because he loves it.

“Come out here, make sure no one falls, run equipment once in awhile once you move up, come out here, work real hard,” Mason Jones, a worker at D&K Lawncare said.

Jones says working in the snow can be cold, but there are ways to get around the frostbite.

“Put your layers on, we got a heated truck we can warm up if needed, come back out here. Once you get working you’ll start sweating. If you’re cold, you’re not working hard enough,” Jones said.

After we first previewed this story on Midday in KELOLAND, D&K Lawncare says it has received tons of calls from people who want to help. But it will need more people to shovel through the weekend.

You can reach D&K Lawncare at (605) 201-0991.