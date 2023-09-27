PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are asking the public for help in locating Andrew Chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they had attempted to make contact with Chase at a gas station in Allen, Nebraska to serve an outstanding warrant out of South Dakota.

Allen fled the scene on foot and left behind an unregistered pickup and a firearm that was in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-755-5608.