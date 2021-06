PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation is working with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol to investigate a vehicle fire and death.

According to DCI director David Natvig, the three departments are conducting an investigation into the incident. The vehicle was discovered in rural Clay County on Tuesday, June 22.

At this time the investigators are not looking for any suspects and say there is no threat to the public.