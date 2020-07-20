Diverse faith leaders gather in unity at prayer event

South Dakota faith leaders gathered to highlight unity Sunday in response to the county’s racial unrest.

People gathered to stand for equality and unity.

“That is what is needed in this day in time after all the tragedies that were happening all around the U.S., and even somewhat in our own community that we wanted to show that the faith-based community is standing together and here to help, and encourage and support in anyway we can,” Elizabeth Clark, minister of the House of Deliverance Ministries, said.

The event was hosted by multiple religious groups of different faiths. They stand in solidarity in order to show nobody is alone.

“We are people that stand together and the basic human need of being loved and loving others is really essential to all people and I think there can be not a better time than this where we feel so polarized and separated from each other,” Bishop of the South Dakota Synod Constanze Hagmaier said.

“The event today here is very great,” said Daniel B. Gayetaye, pastor of the First Luthern African Ministry. “I love it. It brought Muslim, Christian, Hindus, together into one faith. Especially interprayer faith. It’s good to come together as people to know one another, respect one another and know one another’s culture.”

During a time when many are standing up against racism and injustice, this event brought these people together.

“It’s a two-fold thing,” Clark said. “It’s showing some type of support to those who are being broken or are being hurt by the injustice system or dealing with racism, but it also shows on the other side that there are people who love. Who are willing to grow together, communicate together and come together as a unified body to support each other regardless of our differences, whether it be faith or even culture.”

Attendees were asked to wear masks. Organizers would like to host similar events in the future.