PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Divers recovered a body at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, from Angostura Reservoir, the county sheriff’s office said on its Facebook account.

The drowning was reported at 1:23 p.m.

Pennington County photo.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, Fall River County Emergency Management, Game Fish and Parks, Hot Springs Ambulance, PC/RC Water Rescue Team, Penn County Search and Rescue all assisted in the recovery of the individual.