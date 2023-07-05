RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The first diverging diamond interchange in South Dakota is now open to traffic.

The South Dakota DOT cut the ribbon earlier Wednesday in Rapid City.

The project has been in the works since 2021 and now offers safety and ease to drivers.

The diverging diamond interchange over Interstate 90 at LaCrosse Street is now open to drivers after two years of construction.

“It is the cutting edge technology when it comes to how to design a project and interchange like this and so it’s an exciting day. I know people are, you know it takes a while for people to get used to using something like this. But once they do I think they’ll find it’s a great asset,” Senator John Thune said.

While the tourist season brings many new drivers, Rapid City has also seen an increase in its residents.

“Right now people are moving to South Dakota in record numbers. Rapid City especially, there’s congestion and we need to find a way to deal more effectively with that increased traffic flow,” Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, traffic flow is expected to increase from 35 to 65 percent over the next decade. So this interchange is a necessity.

“Just in my lifetime, I’ve seen so much more traffic. Creates a lot of congestion, creates safety issues. And so this is a project that is going to enhance safety, ease traffic flows, and I think enhance economic development,” Thune said.

While the interchange will take time for drivers to adjust to, the impact will be seen immediately.

“We want people to spend more time enjoying South Dakota than being stuck in traffic. This Diverging Diamond Interchange will help dramatically in doing that,” Rhoden said.

The DOT is currently working in Sioux Falls to get the next diverging diamond finished by spring of next year.