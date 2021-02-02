Dive crew describes search that turned up SUV and missing woman

The family of a South Dakota woman who disappeared just before Christmas can now lay her to rest, thanks to search and rescue teams. Crews found the body of 46-year-old Amy Dougherty last Friday just west of Bristol in a slough. A team from Central Divers LLC from Pierre found Amy Dougherty’s car in about ten feet of water, not far from the road. She disappeared while on her way to work on the morning of December 23rd near Bristol.

“The snow was blowing so heavy I think it was 60 miles an hour that day, so as soon as she broke through the ice it was covered up that quickly,” said Jared Rasmussen.

Jared Rasmussen and Caleb Gilkerson were part of the search team that found the car.

They were using a marine magnetometer on the ground pulled behind an ATV. They had put about a hundred miles into the search when suddenly they got a hit on something made of metal.

“So we put an X to mark the spot and then Jared used one of his little ice fishing cameras to, you know he punched a hole and dropped that camera down and that’s when we knew we had a vehicle,” said Caleb Gilkerson.

Day County authorities and Codington County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene to help recover the 2002 Chevy TrailBlazer. Caleb suited up and helped attach a tow cable to the car so they could pull it out of the water.

One of Jared’s friends is a relative of Amy’s.

“It was kind of a weird day, we all had kind of a weird feeling just because it was the last search area we thought we were going to do and we thought we might find the vehicle so, it was good & bittersweet all in the same way, finding the vehicle but knowing what’s in the vehicle also was hard but it was a little emotional after while,” said Rasmussen.

This isn’t the first time Gilkerson, who owns Central Divers in Pierre has helped in a situation like this.

“It’s heartbreaking when a family has their loved one that’s missing or they know that loved one is underneath the water, really we become involved because we have some of the knowledge and experience and equipment to make a difference, and its just as simple as that, just to help the family,” said Gilkerson.

He tells us several members of Amy’s family reached out to convey their thanks. A public celebration of Amy’s life will be Thursday, February 4th at Wight and Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.