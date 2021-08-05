Districts scrambling to fill positions before start of new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Superintendents are scrambling to find teachers before school starts this fall.

School board members and administrators met Thursday in Sioux Falls. Statewide there are 120 open teaching positions, that’s up 50 from this same time last year.

“We do not currently have all of our positions in Brookings and yes, we have real serious concerns,” Brookings Superintendent Dr. Klint Willert said.

“The toughest to fill is special education, usually math, science, some of those hard to fill positions. Special education seems to be the most difficult one right now,” Wade Pogamy with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said.”

And it’s not just teachers in short supply. Many school districts are also looking for cooks, custodians and bus drivers.