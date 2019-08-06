Distracted driver recovering in semi vs. car crash in Lincoln County

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — One person is hurt after a crash in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a car was stopped at an intersection along Highway 17 near Centerville Monday afternoon. A semi was heading north on Highway 17, when the car pulled out in front of the semi and got hit.

The woman who was driving the car admitted that she was looking at her phone. Paramedics took her to the hospital, but she’s expected to be OK.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Authorities cited the woman who was driving the car.