Distracted driver recovering in semi vs. car crash in Lincoln County

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — One person is hurt after a crash in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a car was stopped at an intersection along Highway 17 near Centerville Monday afternoon. A semi was heading north on Highway 17, when the car pulled out in front of the semi and got hit.

The woman who was driving the car admitted that she was looking at her phone. Paramedics took her to the hospital, but she’s expected to be OK.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Authorities cited the woman who was driving the car.

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Monday, August 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss