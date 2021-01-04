Dispute over pickup parked in front of home leads to aggravated assault arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in jail facing aggravated assault charges.

Police say it started as a dispute over a pickup that was parked in front of his house.

When the two men in the pickup came out they found BB holes in the window.

“They confronted the guy that lives at the house. There’s some words that were exchanged, the guy that lived there went back inside, came out with a gun and ended up pointing it at them,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The two men left and called police. Surveillance video from a nearby home helped offices figure out what happened. 67-year-old Mark Kreft was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.