Display celebrating Native American history at downtown library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Typically, you can find history in books or online. At the downtown library in Sioux Falls you can also see it on full display.

“I take objects and put them together to tell a story, a tale, or a legend,” Native American Artist Jerry Fogg said.

Fogg’s latest exhibit ‘Degrees of Tatanka’ makes a big impression.

“It’s really great to see people come in and kind of react to it right away. Usually people walk in, and they’re just like, “Oh!” and then they stop and take a look at it,” Librarian Catherine Linna said.

But there’s more to it than just looks.

“I try to teach the cultural ways, and the stories, and the legends, and the tales, that were told many years ago,” Fogg said.

Fogg says each piece is meant to reflect important Native American customs and traditions.

“When our young people and our middle-aged people and our elder people of the Sioux nation, or any other native nation, see this, hopefully it brings back a little memory of the dance, the songs, the tales, the stories,” Fogg said.

Fogg has created most of the pieces from real buffalo bone, pelts, real feathers and early 19th century currency.

“I think it’s a great way to introduce someone to a native story or legend that they’ve never heard before, or, maybe, it’s one that they do know, and I think that does mean a lot to people,” Linna said.

Even though many of these works reflect times of the past, Fogg emphasizes that it’s also a reflection of today.

“We are still here: the people that go out of their way to teach the Native American language, the people that go out to practice our ways: the elders, the middle-aged, the young kids that participate. It’s just a wonderful thing,” Fogg said.

The exhibit will be open from today until April 30th. You can see more works by Fogg on his official Facebook page.