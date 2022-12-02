SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– You can experience all the Disney magic right here in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Around 45 skaters from all over the world are taking to the ice this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, putting on a fun-filled Disney performance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Skates are laced and performers are ready to bring Disney magic to the Sioux Falls audience. Duluth, Minnesota native, Cale Bergerson, is excited to bring the show to the Midwest.

“It’s great, it’s so much fun and then next week we are actually going to be in Saint Paul, so it’s like kind of coming home so it’s like really, really great,” said Bergerson.

The cast consists of dozens of performers from all around the world, coming together to bring classic Disney movies to life.

“It’s so much fun. I know that I have a place to go and people to see, you’re like family away from family to see in any country I go to or any state I go to,” said Bergerson. “We get to reach those far corners of the world where they might not ever get to go to a Disney park or see Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in person so we get to spread that magic to those kind of places that might not ever have the opportunity to do so otherwise.”

“Definitely Disney is like a quality brand where families can know that they will have a good time, you know, even from the little littles, from the movies, costumes, lighting, just like this from the Disney shows that are majestic. I think it’s a key opportunity to enjoy with the whole family,” said Pavlo Saccinto, Disney on Ice skater from Argentina.

Giving visitors a magical ice show experience.

“You have to come to see Disney on Ice: find your hero, you will not get bored at all, it’s like a show for the full family not only kids, also adults as well,” said Saccinto.

“I just hope that they take away just fun, enjoy that little bit of Disney magic, especially for the holiday season, we are happy to do this for them during this time and also just the message of our show which is discover what makes you truly special, what makes you your own person and your hero throughout your day,” said Bergerson.

The performance will have five more shows in Sioux Falls throughout the weekend.