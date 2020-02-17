Discussions surrounding vaccination bill HB 1235

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On February 12, a statement was sent to representatives in Pierre from the Sioux Falls Area Immunizations Coalition opposing House Bill 1235.

House Bill 1235 says a child can not be required to get a vaccination to go to school.

23 medical organizations and groups signed the statement opposing the bill saying immunization is one of the 10 greatest public health achievements in the 20th century.

Representative Manny Steele says he supports the vaccination bill because of worries about what a shot is introducing into the body.

“So when a child is born in the hospital, they’re given shots before they even get out of the hospital. By the time they go to kindergarten, they probably get 35 plus shots in this little body that’s trying to develop normally. And these different chemicals are being placed in the body,” Rep. Manny Steele (R) Sioux Falls said.

“If we choose not to vaccinate, then we’re going to see all of these diseases come back. Truly, I feel like we’ve lost the emotion. We’re not having kids die from things like Diphtheria, we don’t see children walk around with Polio because of vaccines. So we’ve lost that emotional connection that made us fearful of the diseases,” Dr. Michelle Schimelpfenig, president of the South Dakota Chapter for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said.

Schimelpfenig’s husband, who is also a pediatrician, says if this bill were passed, South Dakota would be the first state to take away immunization requirements for school enrollment.