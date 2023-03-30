BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting to discuss a new type of interchange along I-29 near Brookings.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at the Brookings City County Government Center.

The D-O-T says due to increasing traffic along the Highway 14 Bypass, the state plans to reconstruct Exit 133 along I-29.

The recommendation is for a Modified Diamond Interchange.

It is very similar to the current interchange layout, however the northbound ramps are shifted west to increase spacing.

Construction could begin in 2029.