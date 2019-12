SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a case involving a Christmas gift filled with six pounds of meth.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Joshua Kudlock to 10 years in federal prison.

We first told you about him last January, when police caught up with him in a Walmart parking lot. Kudlock had stolen a hand-held vacuum from the store.

Police searched his car and found a present filled with meth.

Two other people were in the car. They are also serving prison time.