Discovery Elementary Collects Socks For Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Elementary students in Sioux Falls are taking time to make sure others are warm as we get into these colder months. All throughout October, students at Discovery Elementary collected socks for a 'socktober' event.

First graders are using teamwork to carry 10 boxes of socks being donated to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

"Our student council decides different programs we want to donate to and Keeping KELOLAND Warm was one of them and we decided socks are such a great need in our community, especially those that might need some extra warmth this winter," counselor Jacee Johnson said.

Kids at Discovery Elementary collected over 1,000 socks through the month of October.

"When we set a challenge for our students they are first to deliver so we were overwhelmed by the amount we got, but we weren't surprised," Johnson said.

4th graders Olivia Farnsworth and Allison Dann are student council members who helped come up with the idea to donate socks.

"I feel better that I'm helping other people instead of just myself," 4th grader Olivia Farnsworth said.

"It's good to know that we are helping people in the community because maybe people don't have the stuff that maybe some other people do and we're helping them," 4th grader Allison Dann said.

Collecting socks to warm the community.

"A lot of our students are extremely blessed with what they have and they do a great job giving back to the community whether it's kids their own age or adults who may need a little extra help in the community," Johnson said.

The students will also be having a coin drive in November and a week to dress up and donate in December to help raise donations for other organizations.