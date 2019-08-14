Discovering aviation in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As fans of planes and aviation patiently wait for this weekend’s Sioux Falls Airshow, an event today is giving people a taste of what’s to come. Discover Aviation Day is taking place at the Maverick Air Center and its goal is to get kids and adults interested in aviation careers.

From demonstrations to crafts and more, kids and adults are getting a first class look at the different aspects of aviation.

Baltic eight-year-old Hayden Sundermann even got to fly a plane thanks to a South Dakota State simulator.

“So far it’s been that. It’s been the simulator. It’s really fun,” Sundermann said.

Holsen: What was that like?

Sundermann: It was good.

Holsen: Did you get to land it too?

Sundermann: Yeah.

Raven Aerostar is the event’s sponsor. Jim Nelson works with stratospheric balloon systems. He says the more interest created in his field, the better.

“Getting kids excited about science and technology, there’s really a lot of exciting things going on just right here in Sioux Falls,” Nelson said.

Discovering aviation isn’t just for youngsters, it’s been a hobby for Marvin Rozeboom for the past 50-plus years.

Rozeboom: We fly, whenever we can, radio-controlled airplanes.

Holsen: How much fun is that?

Rozeboom: About as much as a guy can get. About as much fun as a guy is allowed to have.

Rozeboom hopes to see more events like this in the future.

“I’ve always had an interest in airplanes. I used to fly the full-size ones some but if there’s airplanes around, I like to be around them,” Rozeboom said.

If you’re interested in seeing more aviation in action, you can check out the Sioux Falls Airshow this Saturday and Sunday.