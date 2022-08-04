SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Discover Aviation Day is taking off in Sioux Falls. From a

Black Hawk helicopter, to WWII aircraft, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

Dawson Sylvester may only be ten years old, but he’s already got his eyes set on the sky.

“I’m really interested in planes, I really want to be a pilot when I’m older and I want to work with planes, so we are here to figure out more stuff about it,” 10 years old, Dawson Sylvester said.

As part of the yearly event, attendees are learning about all things aviation.

“I’ve seen a lot of things with satellites, rockets, pictures, a lot of things about how planes work, maneuver, and how certain jobs are made,” Sylvester said.

“We started it in 2019, basically it’s a way for us to reach out on those off Air Show years, we do an Air Show every three years, we wanted something in those middle years as well and we wanted to have the opportunity to reach out to kids, kids of all ages,” board of directors, Sioux Falls Air Show, Rick Tupper said.

This year there are over 20 different exhibits to check out. There are lot of hands-on activities, plus people get to check out different planes on display.

“WWII Stinson L5B that flew with the 71st infantry division in Europe in WWII, the plane was used as an artillery spotter,” member of the Joe Foss Squadron of Commemorative Air Force, Mark Gregg said. “This one of the opportunities we get to inspire children to careers and hobbies in aviation.”

And now the sky is the limit for kids like Sylvester.

“I think learning about their jobs is the best because it’s fun to think about what I want to do,” Sylvester said.

Tupper says they expect 1,000 to 1,500 people to attend this year’s event. Next year the Air Show is set for July 29th and 30th.