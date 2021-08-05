Discover Aviation Day takes flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of kids got a chance to explore space and aviation Thursday and they never left the ground, all thanks to a special event in Sioux Falls that’s taking flight.

When it comes to aviation, the sky is the limit.

“What I wanted to do is create an event that is specifically tied to kids, kids of all ages,” Sioux Falls Airshow Rick Tupper said.

This is the second year of Discovery Aviation Day in Sioux Falls. Here, kids get a chance to see airplanes of all types and eras, ask questions and even try their hand at a flight simulator.

“It’s kind of easy at first, but then you have to try to land it and then it gets really hard,” 12 year old Adam Hammer said.

But they’re finding out, there’s so much more to flying an airplane.

Karon Gubbrud is a retired teacher and loves bringing her grandkids to this event.

“It gives the kid, just the idea, of how difficult it is to fly a plane and how much you need to know, they all think you can just get in and turn it on and go, kind of like the car,” Karon Gubbrud said.

This event wouldn’t be possible without Raven, which sponsored the event.

Raven has been an integral part of aerospace and science since its founding in 1956.

“It’s just fantastic, seeing all the kids getting excited about science and technology engineering and math and seeing all the smiles on face and look around and see it on the people presenting it,” Raven Aerostar Division Manager Jim Nelson said.

“Somewhere out here is a kid who is going to have an idea for the next aviation or space related thing, and we hope it starts right here,” Tupper said.

There were more than 25 organizations and companies that took part in today’s event.