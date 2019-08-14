Discover Aviation Day in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aviation enthusiasts young and old are taking in a variety of planes and more today at the Maverick Air Center in Sioux Falls.

From crafts to demonstrations and simulators, Discover Aviation Day has a lot of offer. The event is sponsored by Raven Aerostar and is an interactive feature leading up to this weekend’s Sioux Falls Airshow.

“To get people excited about aerospace and aviation and space systems and we’re really happy to be part of it,” Nelson said.

If you’re interested in seeing more aviation in action, you can check out the Sioux Falls Airshow this Saturday and Sunday.