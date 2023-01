SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes.

The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December.

Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes — it also cut off access to both tribes.

If the president approves each tribes’ declaration request, it would help speed up recovery efforts.