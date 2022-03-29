SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Disappointed but not surprised.

That’s how the South Dakota Democratic Party summarized their reaction to the recommendation by the House Select Committee on Investigation to not impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his actions surrounding the death of Joe Boever.

The committee’s vote was 6-2 along party lines with six Republicans voting in favor of not recommending impeachment and two Democrats voting not in favor or not recommending impeachment.

“The recommendation by Republicans on the House Select Committee is disappointing, but not surprising,” SDDP Chair Randy Seiler, who lost to Ravnsborg in the 2018 election for AG, said in a statement. “Ravnsborg violated the public’s trust in our government with his actions, and this would have been an important step in holding him accountable. This is a sad outcome for South Dakotans and Joe Boever’s loved ones.”

CLICK HERE to READ: The House Select Committee’s Majority Report and Recommendations

The reaction for the SDDP is similar to Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who was also upset with the committee’s recommendation.

Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) was one of the two Democrats who voted against not recommending impeachment. His stance was Ravnsborg committed acts of “malfeasance” which is grounds for impeachment.

Smith, who also announced he’s running for governor, said he’d hope politics did not play a role in the committee’s decision.

“I did not come to the conclusion I came to because of my party or the attorney general’s party,” Smith told reporters Monday night.

In August 2021, Ravnsborg pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges and served not jail time for the 2020 crash where his car hit and killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore.

On April 12, the full House of Representatives will meet to make a final determination on impeachment.