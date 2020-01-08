Disabled Sioux Falls woman sues Walmart for wrongful termination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime worker at a Sioux Falls Walmart is suing her former employer for allegedly firing her because of her disability.

Teresa Miles, who has epilepsy, started working at the Walmart location on South Louise Avenue back in 1993.

The lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, says Miles provided Walmart with several notes from her doctor advising them, she has a history of seizures which are triggered by high stress environments.

For a majority of her employment, Miles worked as an overnight stocker.

But according to the lawsuit, in 2011, Miles was unloading a large truck; she finished early and was directed to work in the pharmacy department stocking shelves. She had also worked in electronics earlier that day.

The lawsuit claims, the stress of working in the different departments led to a seizure that left her hospitalized for three days.

In 2016, she claims Walmart stopped accommodating her disability by requiring her to work in different departments that were highly stressful.

Then in 2018, Miles was floating as a greeter during her shift. Walmart management alleged she was overly aggressive with a customer over a receipt.

The lawsuit alleges Walmart management told her the only way she could keep her job was if she worked as a cashier.

She reminded the store that she had a note from her health care provider stating she should not work in a high stress or chaotic position due to her disability.

That’s when court papers say she was terminated.

Miles is seeking damages for back pay and interest, damages for anxiety and emotional distress, punitive damages and to get her job back.