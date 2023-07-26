RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Wednesday the Americans with Disabilities Act is celebrating its 33rd anniversary.

Live music, free food and water fountains helped mark the 33rd Annual Picnic on Disability Awareness Day.

“Today is that day, when we celebrate the anniversary of making things in public life and private life, social, educational, and work environments accessible to individuals with disabilities,” Disability Awareness and Accessibility Chairman Patrick Czerny said.

Mayor Jason Salamun attended the event along with 18 different vendors, including Western Resource which helps people with different abilities live independently.

“It’s a very rewarding thing just to see people, challenge themselves and just get out there and see what they can do with their full potential with independence,” Western Resource Representative Kelan Timm said.

The ADA Annual Picnic is a great opportunity for those with disabilities to share and inform those without in their community on several issues that go on throughout life.

“We’ve had people look for information regarding services, or help that they might need. And many times we can refer them to the appropriate source.” Czerny Said

While today is a day of celebration, every day is an opportunity to build accessibility for everyone.

“Not just this day, but every day, just really focus on those people, your friends, loved ones that you may have, that have these special needs and limitations. And don’t be afraid to reach out and see how you can help them,” Timm said.

Growing together with the help from community events like this.

If you would like to find more resources on help in the Black Hills, you can find them here.