SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in the first NFL games of the regular season.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on KELOLAND TV, but since KELOLAND TV was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore KELOLAND TV to their systems.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KELOLAND TV has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KELOLAND TV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KELOLAND TV broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics stores like Karl’s TV or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as The Attic or Buffalo Wild Wings.

KELOLAND TV’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on www.KELOLAND.com, including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.