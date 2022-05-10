PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kimball native and Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), David Natvig has entered the race for South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Natvig served as the Brule County States Attorney from 2003 until 2019. He was appointed Director of the DCI in 2019 by Jason Ravnsborg, who won election in 2018 but is currently suspended from his duties after being impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives.

“I’ve spent my time at DCI building a strong team, making improvements and successfully

combating the challenges facing the State,” Natvig said in a news release. “I hope to continue those efforts as Attorney General, combatting drug dealers, putting new attention onto cold cases, and defending

the rights of all South Dakotans.”

Natvig also served as the States Attorney for Buffalo County, Vice Chair of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Administration and managed a civil practice through Natvig Law Office.

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley is also in the race for the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Ravnsborg is currently facing an impeachment trial in the South Dakota Senate and has not yet publicly announced his plans for reelection.

The South Dakota Republican Party State Convention will choose a candidate for Attorney General. The GOP convention be held June 23-25 at the Watertown Event Center, days after Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial.