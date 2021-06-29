Direct Flight: Sioux Falls to Austin, Texas coming in the fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Covid vaccines allow us to get back to normal, the pent-up demand for travel is ramping up and airlines are responding. Today Allegiant Air announced a new non-stop flight from Sioux Falls to Austin, Texas.

This time last year, not many people were flying in and out of the Sioux Falls Airport. Today, it’s a different story. Laura and Ray Bower are visiting from their home in California. They believe people are ready to travel.

“I think they are getting back to normal yes, said Laura Bower.

Why do you say that?

“Everybody is going about doing their things, it doesn’t seem like you’re being delayed other than the weather, of course, that’s why we are delayed, said Bower.

To meet the growing demand Allegiant Air announced a new flight to Austin, Texas. Airport Director Dan Lettiler believes the flight to the capital city of Texas will be popular.

“You know it really has become a focus city for them they’ve added a lot of routes across the country, it is certainly a growing community, the country-western scene is very popular it is a college town the University of Texas is there, so a very vibrant community that a lot of people are looking to go to, said Letellier.

“Allegiant was started in 1997, and they’ve always focused on direct flights to popular destinations.”

“It takes out that concern about connection flights, missing your flight because of weather, mechanical problems, non-stop to where you want to go, said Letellier.

Allegiant’s last addition was a seasonal flight from Sioux Falls to Nashville. Along with Austin which will be added this fall, the airline now flies from Sioux Falls to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Along with the Florida cities of Punta Gorda, St. Petersburg and Daytona Beach.

The new flight will begin just in time for the Holiday season, the first flight from Sioux Falls to Austin is scheduled for November 18th.