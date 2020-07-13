Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872
Watch at 2 p.m.: Sioux Falls School District briefing on Return to Learn plan

Dip in daily cases as Walz weighs statewide mask order

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota reported 499 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday as Gov. Tim Walz continues weighing whether to impose a statewide mask requirement.

The new total came after Minnesota reported more than 800 cases on Saturday – its highest count since May – and 715 on Sunday. Monday’s numbers often show a dip because fewer people are tested on weekends. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he’s against a statewide order, saying people should make their own decisions.

The state’s numbers amounted to a 4.2 percent positivity rate. The state’s rolling 14-day average for positivity rate is 5.1 percent; a rising positivity rate is an indication of community spread.

