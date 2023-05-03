RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dinosaur Park in Rapid City is officially open for the season. Even though a major construction project is underway on the park, visitors are still making sure to stop by.

Dinosaur Park was constructed in 1936 and has been a staple in the Rapid City community since.

This week, the park opened up for the 2023 summer season.

“Our kids absolutely love coming here and so when we couldn’t come here it was really hard and they just kept asking when we could come here. So being able to come here now has been great, we love it. And the kids love seeing the construction as well so it’s perfect,” Nicole Free, visitor, said.

Last year, construction started to make the park more accessible, safe and spacious. This is the first major renovation project that the park has seen since the ’60s.

“There has been excitement about the construction project because the end project is going to be excellent for people visiting the park and Rapid City residents coming up to the park. It’s going to be far more park like and user friendly than what it ever was before,” Chuck McClain, Dinosaur Park Visitor Center, said.

Crews have made a trail around the construction so that visitors are still able to access the park and see the dinosaur sculptures.

“We will be able to get people on the stairs back up to the top of the hill where they can enjoy the great view and watch some of the construction project taking place and be a part of history,” McClain said.

Construction on Dinosaur Park is scheduled to be finished by May of next year, just in time for opening.

Parking and park access is limited at Dinosaur Park.. so officials urge everyone to be patient while it is under construction.