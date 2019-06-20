Dignity of Earth and Sky brings travelers to Chamberlain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifty-foot tall statue will likely be on a lot of people’s travel plans this summer. Dignity of Earth and Sky is located just off I-90 near Chamberlain.

Now, the town is trying to figure out how to get more people from the attraction to its Main Street.

“We at the chamber are now working on re-branding everything, and she’s a big part of that,” Rachelle Hopkins with Chamberlain-Oacoma Area Chamber of Commerce said.

