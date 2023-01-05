DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snowstorm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow.

Dell Rapids received up to 26.5 inches of snow with the latest winter storm. The city administrator Justin Weiland says clearing roads has been an ongoing process and there is still lots of work to do.

Piles of snow line the middle of streets in downtown Dell Rapids, waiting for crews to pick it up and move it elsewhere.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to check the record books, but it’s definitely a historic event for the small community of Dell Rapids,” Weiland said.

Weiland says street crews have been relentless.

“It’s really been all hands on deck. All of our public works crews as well as local contractors. Every piece of equipment that’s available in our area that we’ve been able to muster to haul snow out of our main street area mostly at this point. We’ve done an initial pass of most of our streets at this point, so the town is navigable,” he said.

It’s now time to prepare for the next round.

“Crews will be working for the next several weeks to remove snow out of boulevard areas, hauling snow out, to prepare for an inevitable next snow,” Weiland said.

Riley Park was out shoveling his sidewalk today.

“It’s a workout for me, right. It’s a free workout from nature, so,” he said.

And he’s been at it a couple days.

“I worked this yesterday and then this now. There’s another driveway over here that I scooped for the church so the parishioners can get in up there,” Park said.

While the snow might be a burden for some people, that’s not the case for Park, who loves snowboarding.

“I love snow. Snow’s my hobby man. If I could have snow everyday, I would, but that’s not the case, so I make the best of it what I can,” he said.

Weiland thanks community members for being understanding as crews work.

“This is a lot of snow to move, so thank you for that patience that you’ve given us. Another thing I’d like to thank is our public works crews and our snowplow drivers all across the state. They’re putting in numerous countless hours sun up to sun down at this point,” he said.

Weiland also reminds residents to make sure you clear fire hydrants of any snow, and to also try keeping snow on your own property and not moving it into neighboring properties or the street.