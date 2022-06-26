SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, and in South Dakota abortion is now banned except when it would save the mother’s life.

Emily Hansen and Adam Otsen shared their reactions Saturday to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“It’s a loss of rights is what it inherently is,” Hansen said.

“I just feel like there’s nothing really to get upset about,” Otsen said.

Otsen spoke about giving authority back to individual states….

“I don’t like big government so I think it’s a good thing that the federal government let loose of power over the people,” Otsen said.

…while Hansen spoke about health concerns. She is a medical student.

“So many of the people who are for the overturning have so little understanding of the actual health risks and complications associated with untreated septic abortions, ectopic pregnancies,” Hansen said.

“It’s bringing that choice back to people in the state, so they- now the people can elect people who want to either oppose it or agree with it,” Otsen said.

“We can no longer lean on health care professionals to protect us,” Hansen said.

Individual states now decide how to regulate abortion.

“For me personally it doesn’t really make a difference because obviously I’m not a female but I can understand why women would be upset about it being immediate,” Otsen said.

“It’s people putting their hands on our bodies and into our health care systems where they don’t need to be. This decision should be between a patient and their health care provider,” Hansen said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state’s abortion services from laws in neighboring states. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states.