SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were shaken out of your bed at 3:53 a.m. Thursday, you were probably the only one.

The Sioux Falls area had a 2.7 magnitude earthquake 10 kilometers deep on Thursday, October 19th. The quake occurred 18 miles northwest of Sioux Falls or about five miles north of Hartford according to to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake may have been just enough to rattle the skeleton bones of your Halloween decorations but that would be about the extent of it.

Earthquakes are rare in South Dakota but they do happen. 19 years ago Wessington Springs had a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, which was a little stronger than the quake of today but it probably didn’t shake the grass the cows were feeding on.

The strongest earthquake in South Dakota was a 4.3 magnitude in Tyndall 40 years ago – a mild shake quake most Californians would sneeze at.