SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were so many unanswered questions surrounding the objects being shot out of the sky the White House Secretary had to come out and say… “There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”

And like most members of Congress, Dusty Johnson wanted answers. Tuesday he got them. Johnson says he feels he has a better understanding after the briefing by the Department of Defense.

“We have not recovered the downed objects yet, so a lot of the questions people have, well you’re not calling it a balloon is it a balloon or isn’t it, you’re not saying whether or not it’s from China, well then where is it from? Those questions are going to be a lot easier to answer once we have finished the recovery process,” said Johnson.

CBS News has learned the object shot down over Alaska Friday looked like a “metallic drum” about the size of a small car.

The one shot down Saturday over Canada’s Yukon Territory looked “cylindrical” and was carrying a tethered payload.

And a Minnesota National Guard F-16 fired two short-range missiles to take down the object over lake Huron Sunday. It was shaped like an octagon with strings hanging off.

The first object, the Chinese spy balloon that is now being recovered in the Atlantic Ocean appears to have tracked over South Dakota. But Johnson says he can’t confirm that.

“I have a better understanding of exactly where the Chinese spy balloon went, but because I got that information in a classified setting, I’m not at liberty to share it,” said Johnson.

Tom Hanson: Can you say if it went over South Dakota?

“I cannot say,” said Johnson.

The pilot who shot down the last object over Lake Huron was a member of the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter wing, which flies F-16’s just like the 114th based in Sioux Falls.

Johnson was recently appointed to the select committee on China, which will look into threats posed by the country.