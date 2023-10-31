SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’ll be a new voice calling play-by-play for Minnesota Twins baseball next year.

On Tuesday, the Twins announced longtime broadcast Dick Bremer will step away from the booth and transition into a Special Assistant role with the organization’s front office. Bremer has been the team’s television voice for 40 seasons, starting in 1983.

“For 40 years, I’ve been blessed to totally immerse myself in the game that I love for the team that I love,” Bremer said in a news release. “In those 40 years, I broadcast 4,972 Twins games. Over the last year or so, I thought it would really be cool to make it to 5,000. Then, I thought to myself, how selfish would that be? A broadcast should NEVER be about the announcer. It should ALWAYS be about the game and those who play it. I hope in my final season, I proved that ‘I’ve still got my fastball’, a goal I set when I started with the Twins in 1983. I look forward to the next chapter in my life with the Twins and thank Twins Territory for 40 incredible seasons! God bless.”

The Twins said they are assessing potential broadcast options as well as a talent lineup for the 2024 season and beyond.