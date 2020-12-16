Diamond ring found in Salvation Army red kettle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army recently discovered something shiny in a red kettle in Sioux Falls, but it wasn’t a coin.

From coins to cash, many forms of generosity pour through these red kettles every year.

“We’ve had a gold Krugerrand. They have gold Krugerrand’s in Sioux Falls,” Major Marlys Anderson said.

Now the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls has received a real gem of a donation in one of thee buckets.

“Someone accidentally dropped a nice diamond ring in our bucket and we would like to make sure they get it back. If that’s the case, if they want it back, we want to make sure they get it back,” Anderson said.

Kelli Volk: Is it possible that this was intentional?

Anderson: I don’t think so. I think that maybe it was an accident.

This isn’t the first time a ring has been discovered in a red kettle.

“I have seen this before and usually they’ll contact us right away,” Anderson said.

Someone dropped the ring in the kettle over the weekend.

“We don’t want anybody upset and bothered and sad at this time of year for losing something very valuable to them,” Anderson said.

But by spreading the word, perhaps the ring’s owner can ring in the holidays reunited with their piece of jewelry.

Anderson believes the ring was dropped off in a kettle at the Walmart on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

She says if you think it’s yours, give her a call at the Salvation Army and describe the jewelry to her or offer a photo.

The phone number is 605-332-2331.