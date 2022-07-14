SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning this weekend, South Dakotans experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis can call 988 for help.

By dialing that number, people will be immediately connected with trained crisis counselors that will provide support and connect them to resources if needed.

“Whether it is thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.”

In South Dakota, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and is the leading cause of death for people aged 10-19. Drug related deaths have also increased over the last decade.