HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) was officially opened on Thursday, August 31st at the Huron State Fair by Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and the SD Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

The 150,000 sq. ft. facility is capable of housing up to 2,000 head of cattle. It will be used for indoor livestock exhibitions, equestrian events as well as regional and national rodeos.

“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national rodeo and equestrian events. It will provide the city of Huron and the entire state of South Dakota with new opportunities,” said Lt. Governor Rhoden. “Out of adversity, we have found opportunity to grow. The DEX will be a special place. I can’t wait to see all of the memories that families, friends, visitors, and fairgoers will make right here.”

On Halloween Day, 2020 a fire destroyed the Huron State Fair Open Class Beef Complex. No people or animals were injured or lost in the fire thanks to the Huron State Fair staff, firefighters and first responders.

In Governor Noem’s 2020 Budget Address, plans were announced to build a new complex. The South Dakota Legislature approved $20 million to build the DEX in 2021. An additional $9 million was approved in 2023 to assure the facility was open in time for this year’s State Fair.