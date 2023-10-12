DEWEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Dewey County man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for 2nd degree murder.

According to court documents in the case, in November 2021, Stuart Cochrane Senior almost ran over another man named Charles Hollow Horn outside his residence. After that, Cochrane found Hollow Horn outside another home and approached him with a baseball bat. Hollow Horn attacked Cochrane with another person, then ran away when a community safety foot patrol officer arrived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After that incident, Cochrane purchased a handgun, which he had with him when the following events took place.

The evening of June 24, 2022, Cochrane went to work. While there, he received a call saying Hollow Horn had made disparaging comments about him. When Cochrane got off work the morning of June 25, he came across Hollow Horn walking a stretch of road between Dupree and Eagle Butte. He pulled over next to Hollow Horn and asked him what the problem was. Hollow Horn responded, saying expletives to Cochrane. That’s when Cochrane pulled out the gun, aimed it at Hollow Horn and pulled the trigger.

The gun did not have a bullet in the chamber, however. Cochrane then racked a round into the chamber and shot Hollow Horn in the face. He then called police and reported the shooting. When police arrived and searched Cochrane’s car, they found another loaded magazine, an empty shell casing, marijuana, a scale and plastic baggies along with other drug paraphernalia.