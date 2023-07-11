SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scattered storms have been common in KELOLAND lately, but the high humidity we normally expect this time of year hasn’t been a big factor, yet.

Mid July is usually known for heat and humidity in much of KELOLAND. The heat has certainly made a few appearances, but high humidity has been lacking so far this season.

Wet weather and severe storms have been plentiful in western KELOLAND the past few weeks. Even more hail fell this morning at Terry Peak, a sign of how strong some of these storms can be even during the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, it’s a mixed bag of scattered storms that have been crossing areas East River. The lack of consistent deep humidity in the lower part of the atmosphere has a lot to do with the sporadic rainfall patterns.

Sioux Falls has only managed to have tropical dew points in the 70s one time this season on July 3rd. The dew point only stayed above 70 for about two hours that day. On many occasions, it’s very common for Sioux Falls to several days in the summer with tropical dew points in the 70s, especially in July.

That could change next week. We are getting stronger signals that hotter and more humid weather will gather steam to our south. Dew points near 80 are forecast near Omaha about a week out.

That could also have direct impact on storm chances next week, so keep watching the weather as tropical moisture could make a difference in the days ahead.