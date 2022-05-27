SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heavy police presence can be seen outside of the Sioux Falls VA campus.

A KELOLAND News photographer is on scene and says 22nd Street at Western Avenue is blocked off. A VA employee tells KELOLAND News that the campus is under lockdown.

The Sioux Falls VA is located in central Sioux Falls between 22nd Street and 26th Street.

We have reached out to the Sioux Falls Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.